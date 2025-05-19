Christabel’s Visa Journey: A Story of Anxiety, Faith, and Triumph

For Christabel Wanjiru Ndwiga, the journey to securing her U.S. visa was a rollercoaster of emotions—equal parts nerve-wracking and empowering. This period was marked by high visa denial rates, especially for spring intake students, and that created a looming sense of doubt and fear.

Despite the swirling anxiety, Christabel found strength in community. She leaned heavily on a tight-knit group of ISP friends who supported one another with evening mock interviews from Monday to Friday.

When it was finally time for her official mock interview with ISP, Christabel was deeply anxious. Though known for her eloquence and storytelling, self-doubt crept in. But her mock interview feedback reassured her: she was ready.

That affirmation flipped a switch in her mindset. She stopped overpreparing, relaxed with movies and smoothies, and trusted the process. Her day for the actual interview arrived.

Standing in line, Christabel watched others walk away with pink slips—denials—and the fear surged again. But when her moment came, something clicked. She spoke confidently, her story flowed, and she never looked back.

When the consular officer uttered the words every international student dreams of—her visa had been approved—she was stunned. Overcome with emotion, she walked out in a daze, unable to scream or cry. Her friend met her outside, and together they simply let the moment sink in.

