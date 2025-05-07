Motown Icons: Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross complex relationship

In the world of music, few partnerships shine as brightly as that of Smokey Robinson and Diana Ross. Emerging from the heart of Motown, their unforgettable duets not only defined an era but also set a standard for soul and pop that resonates to this day.

With Smokey’s smooth, emotive melodies and Diana’s powerhouse vocals, their collaborations crafted an emotional tapestry that captured the hearts of millions. Tracks like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do” epitomize their chemistry and artistry, making them iconic symbols of love and passion.

Complex Relationship

Smokey Robinson and Diana Ross are both iconic figures in Motown history, with a complex relationship that included both a brief affair and a long-standing friendship.

Robinson confirmed in a 2023 interview that he and Ross had an affair for about a year while he was married to his first wife, Claudette Rogers.

Their relationship continued, with Robinson emphasizing his respect and admiration for Ross, even after the affair ended.

Details of their relationship:

Early Connection and Motown Beginnings

Smokey Robinson was a foundational figure at Motown, not just as the frontman for The Miracles but also as a prolific songwriter and producer. He was instrumental in shaping the “Motown Sound.”

Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of The Supremes, Motown’s most commercially successful act. She was often seen as Berry Gordy’s protégé — and for a time, his romantic partner.

Robinson and Ross were childhood friends from the same neighborhood in Detroit.

Affair:

Robinson revealed in a 2023 interview that he had an affair with Ross for about a year while he was married to Claudette Rogers.

Ending the Affair:

Ross ended the affair, finding it difficult to continue because she was also friends with Claudette. Robinson admitted he still loved his wife.

Long-Standing Friendship:

Despite the affair, Robinson and Ross maintained a close friendship, with Robinson highlighting his continued admiration and respect for her.

Musical Collaboration:

Smokey wrote or co-wrote numerous hits for other Motown artists, though not many directly for Diana Ross or The Supremes. Still, his influence on the label’s musical direction indirectly shaped their sound.

There were occasional collaborations or tributes over the years, especially in later retrospectives and live performances.

They collaborated on the song “Missing You” for Robinson’s short-lived TV show in 1985.

Behind-the-Scenes Dynamics

There were complex interpersonal dynamics at Motown. Ross’s rise to superstardom sometimes caused friction with others in the Motown family, some of whom felt she received preferential treatment.

Smokey, being Berry Gordy’s longtime friend and trusted creative partner, maintained a mostly diplomatic and professional stance. Publicly, he’s always spoken with respect about Diana’s talent and impact.

Motown Legacy:

Both Robinson and Ross are highly regarded figures in Motown’s rich history. Robinson, as the frontman of The Miracles, and Ross, as the lead singer of The Supremes, were instrumental in shaping the sound and success of the label.

In interviews and appearances — such as Motown reunions or tributes — they often spoke warmly of each other, emphasizing their shared history more than any past tensions.

