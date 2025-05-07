Motown Legend Smokey Robinson: Wife, Children and Net Worth

From the soulful sounds of Motown to chart-topping hits, Smokey Robinson is a name that echoes through music history.

Born in Detroit, this legendary singer-songwriter has not only shaped the rhythm and blues landscape but has also woven a rich tapestry of family and fortune along the way.

In this exploration, we delve into the life of Smokey Robinson, uncovering the milestones that defined his storied career and the personal moments that fueled his artistry.

Whether you know him as the “King of Motown” or the genius behind classics like “Shop Around” and “Cruisin’,” his legacy is as vibrant as ever.

Smokey Robinson: Unveiling the Motown Legend’s Family, Fortune, and Legacy

Smokey Robinson, born William Robinson Jr. on February 19, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan, is a legendary figure in American music. As the lead singer and principal songwriter for The Miracles, he played a pivotal role in shaping the Motown sound. His solo career further solidified his status as a musical icon.

🎵 Career Highlights

The Miracles: Robinson founded The Miracles in the late 1950s, leading them to numerous hits like “Shop Around,” “Ooo Baby Baby,” and “The Tears of a Clown.”

Solo Success: His solo career boasts classics such as “Cruisin’,” “Being With You,” and “Just to See Her.”

Industry Leadership: Beyond performing, Robinson served as the vice president of Motown Records, influencing the careers of many artists.

Awards: He has received multiple accolades, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Kennedy Center Honors, and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

💍 Personal Life

First Marriage: In 1959, Robinson married Claudette Rogers, a fellow member of The Miracles. They had two children: Berry (1968) and Tamla (1971). Their marriage ended in divorce in 1986 following Robinson’s admission of infidelity, including a notable affair with Diana Ross.

Second Marriage: In 2002, Robinson married Frances Gladney. The couple resides in Pittsburgh, where they operate a winery.

💰 Net Worth

As of 2025, Smokey Robinson’s net worth is estimated at $160 million. His wealth stems from decades of music royalties, live performances, business ventures, and real estate investments. Notably, he lost a significant portion of his fortune due to a costly divorce settlement with his first wife, which included a $20 million cash payment, two real estate properties, and $100,000 in monthly alimony for 12 years.

🏡 Real Estate

Robinson has owned several luxurious properties, including:

Encino Estate: A 10,600-square-foot home sold for $2.3 million in 2002.

Chatsworth Mansion: A 9,075-square-foot property listed for $7.99 million in 2014.

In total, his real estate holdings are valued at approximately $72 million.

📺 Recent Endeavors

Since November 2023, Robinson has been hosting “Smokey’s Soul Town” on SiriusXM’s Soul Town channel, sharing his experiences with Motown and curating classic R&B hits.

Smokey Robinson’s enduring influence on music and culture is a testament to his talent and resilience. His contributions continue to inspire artists and fans worldwide.

