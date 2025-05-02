The Power House Church Praise and Worship Conference starts today and it promises to be a life-changing event that resonates deeply with your faith and passion for worship.

This transformative gathering invites you to join a powerful community of believers, musicians, and leaders, all committed to creating an atmosphere filled with worship, joy, and divine connection.

Imagine immersing yourself in uplifting music, inspirational teachings, and powerful prayer sessions designed to equip and empower you on your spiritual journey.

Whether you’re a seasoned worship leader or simply someone eager to experience the joy of community praise, this conference is for you.

Don’t miss the chance to unleash your spirit and deepen your faith alongside fellow worshippers.

You are Invited! 🎶

Praise and Worship Conference Details:

📅 Starts Today!

Join us for a powerful time in God’s presence at the Praise and Worship Conference! Come with a heart full of expectation—this is more than an event; it’s a divine appointment.

🙌 Spirit-filled worship

🕊️ Anointed ministers

🔥 Life-changing encounters

Location: 10778 Rhode Island Ave, Beltsville, MD 20705

Time: 7.00pm to 10.00pm

Date: May 5th 2025

See Flyer for more details and conference times for Saturday and Sunday

