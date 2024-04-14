Invitation: Power House Praise & Worship Conference with Dr. Okello

Experience a Heavenly Encounter at Power House Praise & Worship Conference with Dr. Joseph Okello. This transformative event promises to uplift your spirit and ignite your faith through the power of music, worship, and teaching.

Join us as we gather at this uplifting conference to experience the presence of God in a profound way. With powerful praise and worship and inspiring preaching from Dr. Joseph Okello, former President of Kenya Christian Fellowship in America (KCFA).

This conference is designed to create an atmosphere of spiritual breakthrough and divine connection.

Dr. Okello, a highly respected spiritual leader and dynamic speaker, will share his wealth of wisdom and insights, empowering you to go deeper in your faith and experience a new level of spiritual growth.

Mark your calendars, invite your friends, and prepare to be transformed at the Power House Praise & Worship Conference with Dr. Okello.

The event will be held on April 26, April 27, and April 28th at Powerhouse Church, under the leadership of Pastor Geoffrey Gatambia. We would be thrilled to have you join us and celebrate the day that the Lord has made. Our address is 10778 Rhode Island Ave, Greenbelt MD 20705. All are welcome

