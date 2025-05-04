On Sunday, May 4, 2025, during a public rally in Migori County, President William Ruto was struck by a flying shoe while addressing the crowd.

The incident occurred shortly after he attended an Interdenominational Prayer Service at Kadika Primary School in Suna East. Despite the disruption, the President continued with his speech, displaying composure in the face of the unexpected event.

- Advertisement -

This occurrence has drawn comparisons to a similar incident in 2014, when then-President Uhuru Kenyatta was heckled and had shoes thrown at his dais during a visit to Migori.

That event led to the suspension of the launch of a major road project, which has remained incomplete for several years.

Elders from Muhuru Bay have since appealed to President Ruto to lift the “curse” associated with that incident by completing the stalled road project.

- Advertisement -

In response to the recent shoe-throwing incident, security measures were heightened during President Ruto’s visit to Homa Bay County in October 2024.

Authorities took precautions to prevent a recurrence of the 2014 incident, ensuring a secure environment for the President’s activities.

The shoe-throwing incident in Migori has sparked discussions about political tensions and the challenges faced by leaders during public engagements.

While the act was disruptive, it also highlighted the resilience of President Ruto in maintaining his composure and continuing with his duties.

President William Ruto Hit with Flying Shoe In Migori