Sonko Thanks Trump’s Administration After US Travel Ban Lifted

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has publicly expressed gratitude to the Trump administration for lifting the U.S. travel ban imposed on him and his immediate family.

The ban, initially enacted in 2022 due to alleged corruption during his tenure, has been a significant point of contention for Sonko.

He has consistently denied the allegations, asserting that neither he nor his family members were involved in any wrongdoing.

Sonko claimed that the ban was politically motivated and aimed at silencing his political ambitions.

In response to the lifting of the ban, Sonko thanked the Trump administration for what he perceives as a rectification of a previous injustice.

He emphasized that the decision allows him and his family to travel freely and engage in international business and diplomatic activities without restrictions.

The U.S. State Department had previously cited credible information indicating that Sonko was involved in significant corruption, including soliciting bribes and kickbacks in exchange for awarding government contracts to his associates.

These actions were said to undermine the rule of law and public trust in Kenya’s democratic institutions.

With the lifting of the travel ban, Sonko has indicated plans to resume his political activities and international engagements. He remains a prominent figure in Kenyan politics, known for his outspoken nature and advocacy for anti-corruption measures.

