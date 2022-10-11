Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has denied reports that he is a member of Freemasonry. In a statement on Facebook, Sonko dismissed reports that he is a freemasonry adding that sharing information about them having a meeting did not in anyway mean he is a member of the group.

He clarified that he spent his whole day in his farm at the time the alleged meeting was taking place.

“Jana nilishinda kwa shamba nikalala mapema. Those saying mimi ni wa freemason ati because of posting this pic mushindwe katika jina la Yesu kristo I serve the living God who has never let me down.

“I don’t worship the devil and I will never worship the devil coz our God, the God of Abraham, God of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego. Allah the God of Muhammad Swallalahu Aleiwasallam has blessed me with a lot of countless wealth for serving his people,” he said.

The former governor claimed that the group was having an emergency meeting after a confession by Lawyer Ambrose Rachier does not mean he was a party to the meeting.

He clarified that he received the pictures from an individual and shared them on his social media pages.

“The photos were forwarded to me by Richy at 6.24 pm and I posted them to update the public at around 7.45 pm. The only editing I did was to remove the name of the advocate in the WhatsApp message,” he added.

Sonko had shared on his social media pages that there was an emergency meeting at one of the freemasonry centers in Nairobi after one of their own, Lawyer Rachier, held a televised interview on the group activities.

The interview went viral sparking fears among a section of Kenyans. Freemasonry is associated with devil worshipping though members deny it.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Mike Sonko Denies Report Of Being a Member of Freemason