Trump’s Controversial Refugee Policy: What It Means for White South Africans Seeking a New Home in the U.S.

The United States has begun resettling white South Africans under a refugee program initiated by former President Donald Trump.

- Advertisement -

On May 11, 2025, the first group—49 individuals, primarily Afrikaners—arrived at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., after departing from Johannesburg.

Their resettlement is part of a broader initiative announced in February 2025 via executive order.

This policy accuses South Africa’s Black-led government of racial discrimination against Afrikaners, citing issues like affirmative action and land expropriation laws as evidence of “race-based persecution.”

- Advertisement -

The move has sparked significant controversy. Critics argue that prioritizing white South Africans for refugee status over other global asylum seekers reflects racial bias.

South African officials have denied any systemic racism against Afrikaners, emphasizing that they remain among the country’s most economically privileged groups.

Notably, white South Africans own approximately 70% of private farmland and have a poverty rate of just 1%, compared to 64% among the Black majority.

Despite the U.S. government’s claims, many Afrikaner organizations have rejected the offer. Leaders from Solidarity and AfriForum, two prominent Afrikaner groups, have stated that they do not wish to relocate, asserting their commitment to building a future in South Africa.

This resettlement program is part of a broader critique by the Trump administration of South Africa’s domestic and foreign policies, including its relations with Iran and legal actions against Israel.

Trump Allows White South Africans to Come to US As Refugees