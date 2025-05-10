Whoopi Goldberg Weight Loss: 2025 New Look Unveiled

Whoopi Goldberg has long been a beloved icon, captivating audiences with her wit, humor, and undeniable talent. However, her recent weight loss transformation has taken the world by storm, revealing a stunning new look that showcases her vibrant spirit and commitment to health.

As we journey into 2025, fans and followers are eager to discover the secrets behind this remarkable change. What inspired Whoopi to embrace a new lifestyle? How has her approach to fitness and wellness evolved?

Whoopi Goldberg’s Stunning Transformation:

Whoopi Goldberg has undergone a remarkable transformation, shedding approximately 100 pounds by 2025. She attributes much of her weight loss to the prescription medication Mounjaro (tirzepatide), which she began using after reaching nearly 300 pounds during the filming of Till in 2022.

At that time, she was also recovering from a severe health scare that included pneumonia and sepsis, conditions that required steroid treatments contributing to her weight gain.

Goldberg has been candid about her use of Mounjaro, describing it as a “wonderful shot” that helped her regain control over her health. She emphasizes, however, that the medication was just one part of her journey.

Her approach also included mindful eating, incorporating more vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats into her diet, while reducing sugar and refined carbohydrates .

Additionally, she focused on portion control and staying active through light exercises like walking.

Goldberg’s transformation has been evident in her public appearances. At the 2025 Oscars, she showcased her slimmer physique in a voluminous gown, and later, at Paris Fashion Week, she wore a chic black silk wrap dress, signaling a shift from her previously more casual style.

Her journey has inspired many, as she continues to share her story with openness and resilience, emphasizing that her weight loss was about feeling good in her own skin and living her best life

About Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg, born Caryn Elaine Johnson on November 13, 1955, in New York City, is a multifaceted American entertainer renowned for her work as an actress, comedian, author, and television personality.

She is one of the few individuals to have achieved the prestigious EGOT status, having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award.

Career Highlights

Breakthrough Role: Goldberg’s career took off with her one-woman show, The Spook Show, which evolved into Whoopi Goldberg on Broadway. This performance earned her a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.

Academy Award: She won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Ghost (1990), becoming the first African American woman to receive an Academy Award nomination in both the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories.

Television Presence: Since 2007, Goldberg has co-hosted and moderated the daytime talk show The View, for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host.

Broadway and Theater: She has starred in Broadway revivals of Stephen Sondheim's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. She also won a Tony Award as a producer of the musical Thoroughly Modern Millie.

📚 Recent Projects

Memoir: Goldberg released her memoir, Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me, on May 7, 2025, offering insights into her life and career.

Memoir: Goldberg released her memoir, Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me, on May 7, 2025, offering insights into her life and career.

Graphic Novel: She is set to publish her first graphic novel, The Change, in the summer of 2025.

Film Appearances: Goldberg starred in the biographical film Till (2021), portraying Mamie Till-Mobley, and appeared in The Color Purple musical film (2023) as a midwife.
Stage Return: She returned to the stage in 2024, playing Miss Hannigan in a limited engagement of the musical Annie at The Theater at Madison Square Garden .

From her inspiring workouts to her mindful eating habits, Whoopi’s journey serves as a testament to resilience and self-care.

