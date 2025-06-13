Air India Crash Survivor Recounts Heroic Escape

In a heart-stopping tale of survival, a lone survivor from the Air India crash shares his gripping story of escape against all odds.

As flames danced on the wreckage and chaos enveloped the scene, he found himself navigating a nightmarish landscape that tested not only his physical endurance but also his will to live.

This harrowing experience transformed him from a mere statistic into a beacon of hope, illuminating the resilience of the human spirit.

Through sheer determination and quick thinking, he not only survived but emerged with invaluable lessons about courage and gratitude.

From Tragedy to Triumph: Air India Crash Survivor Shares Harrowing Escape Story

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British national, is the sole survivor of the devastating Air India Flight 171 crash that occurred on June 12, 2025, shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical college hostel, resulting in the deaths of 241 passengers and several individuals on the ground.

His Harrowing Escape

Seated in 11A, near an emergency exit, Ramesh described the aircraft stalling midair before it crashed into the building.

“I OPENED MY EYES, REALISED I WAS ALIVE, AND SAW SMOKE EVERYWHERE.”

Though injured, he noticed the emergency hatch had been blown open or shattered. Crawling through debris and fire, he slipped through the broken exit, managing to escape just before the cabin was engulfed in flames.

He described the scene outside as utter devastation, with bodies, wreckage, and fire surrounding him.

Despite a limp from injuries, he staggered away from the crash site and was soon rescued by bystanders and emergency crews.

He is currently being treated for minor injuries and severe emotional trauma at a hospital in Ahmedabad. His story stands as a stark and haunting reminder of the disaster.

Investigation and Speculation

The crash is under investigation by the Indian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, with anticipated support from U.S. agencies, including the NTSB, FAA, Boeing, and General Electric.

Experts are examining four possible causes: wing flaps in the wrong position, a bird strike, pilot error, or inadequate runway usage in extreme heat.

Emotional Aftermath

Ramesh expressed disbelief over his survival and concern for his brother, Ajaykumar Ramesh, who was seated on the opposite side and remains missing, feared dead .

The disaster has prompted condolences from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles.

