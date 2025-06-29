Alaine Laughton and Kenyan gospel artist Willy Paul Collaboration

Alaine Laughton, a Jamaican-American reggae singer and songwriter, collaborated with Kenyan gospel artist Willy Paul on a music video.

The video, titled “I Do,” was released in 2017 and sparked rumors of a real-life romance between the two, with Willy Paul even posting photos and claiming to have secretly married Alaine.

However, it was later revealed to be a publicity stunt for the music video. The video shoot was initially kept secret, leading to confusion and speculation among fans

Alaine Laughton

Jamaican‑American singer-songwriter, born in 1978 in Toms River, New Jersey, with roots in Kingston, Jamaica.

Known for hits like No Ordinary Love, Sacrifice, and You Are Me. She’s been active since 2003 and has worked with artists like Shaggy, Beenie Man, Tarrus Riley, and Mavado.

Beyond music, Alaine has appeared in film (Clara’s Heart), worked in investment banking, and served as a judge on Digicel Rising Stars.

Willy Paul (Wilson Abubakar Radido)

Kenyan singer, songwriter, founded Saldido International Entertainment, and rose to fame in gospel before shifting to secular music.

Born in 1993 in the Mathare area of Nairobi, he started in gospel with hits like “Sitolia” (with Gloria Muliro), winning awards such as the 2013 Groove for Male Artist of the Year.

Later transitioned into mainstream genres, citing industry frustrations, lack of airplay, and mental strain as reasons, but remains clear he has no regrets.

The Music Video & Romance Rumors

The “I Do” video dropped in late February 2017, featuring Alaine and Willy Paul as bride and groom exchanging vows and rings in a wedding ceremony setup.

Their social media posts showcased wedding attire and affectionate glimpses, leading many fans to believe it was a real-life marriage .

Kenyan outlet Aipate outright called it “definitely a PR stunt,” though it kept people talking.

What the Artists Said

In an interview, Willy Paul said that the marriage shown was indeed “real” (within the video), mentioning ring exchanges and new discipline—but clarified it was for the song release promotional purposes.

Alaine also addressed the hype, noting how connected she felt to Kenya and Willy during their time together filming promoting the project.

The Song

Musically, “I Do” is an upbeat love anthem celebrating commitment—with lyrics like “Say yes, I do” and symbolic gestures like cutting cake and putting on a ring.

The song blended Kenyan gospel-pop and Jamaican reggae vibes, making it a cross-cultural hit and popular choice for weddings.

It’s credited to both artists and produced by Teddy B—capturing genuine chemistry on screen.

After the Hype

Post-release, speculation grew over whether their bond extended beyond music. In 2019, Willy Paul publicly tried to reconnect with Alaine, asking her to “unblock” him—she responded that they remained musical collaborators and friends.

In summary:

Their 2017 video did spark intense rumors of a real-life wedding. However, both artists have confirmed it was a creative endeavor and professional collaboration, though the cinematic portrayal definitely captured fans’ imaginations—added to their evident on-screen chemistry.

