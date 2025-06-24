We, the family of Stephen Kamau, wish to express our deepest gratitude following his safe return to Kenya. Stephen, who had been missing, is now back with us, and we are overwhelmed with joy and relief.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Kenya Embassy in Washington, D.C, with special recognition to Mr. Peter Karoki, the Immigration Attache, whose unwavering support was a beacon of hope throughout this difficult journey.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Karoki walked with our family every step of the way, offering guidance, compassion, and tireless assistance until our beloved son, grandson, brother, uncle, and nephew was finally reunited with us in Kenya.

We also wish to sincerely thank Diaspora Messenger News Media for their crucial role in spreading the word far and wide through their social media platforms. Your efforts helped raise awareness and brought the support and visibility we needed during a very uncertain time.

As a family, we cannot thank the Embassy and Mr. Karoki in particular — enough for their outstanding commitment and support. Your help brought our family back together, and for that, we will always be grateful.

With heartfelt appreciation,

The Family of Stephen Kamau

Appreciation: Missing Kenyan Stephen Kamau found, now in Kenya