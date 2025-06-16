Brian Kipalam Success at Grand Valley State University

Brian Kipalam, a beneficiary of the International Scholars Program, celebrated a significant academic milestone—graduating with a Master of Science in Cybersecurity from Grand Valley State University.

Dressed in full regalia, Brian shared his excitement about the day’s events, which included a Black Graduation Ceremony, the official commencement at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, and a celebratory dinner hosted by the Kenyan community in Michigan.

Brian’s graduation was made even more memorable by his receipt of the Excellence in Discipline Award for Cybersecurity, an honor presented to students who demonstrate exceptional academic and research achievements.

With a perfect 4.0 GPA and impactful research collaborations with faculty, Brian stood out not only in academics but also in contributing to the broader cybersecurity field.

He emphasized that success in the U.S. education system is less about final exams and more about consistent effort—completing projects, participating in weekly assignments, and staying engaged. His advice to fellow students: “Study smart, be disciplined, and stay persistent.”

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Brian thanked his family and the International Scholars Program for their unwavering support. “Without them, I wouldn’t be here,” he said.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

