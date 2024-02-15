From a Master’s Student to Working as Security Engineer in USA -Brian Kiptalam

Meet Brian Kiptalam, a proud beneficiary of The KENYA Airlift Program, who recently graduated from Grand Valley State University with an MSc in Cybersecurity, achieving a remarkable GPA of 4.0.

He narrates how proud he is to actualize his American dream, now working remotely as a security engineer for one of the biggest healthcare systems in Michigan.

Working for one of the biggest healthcare systems in Michigan he works from the comfort of his room, showcasing how technology has revolutionized traditional work environments, allowing individuals like Brian to thrive in their careers while embracing flexibility and innovation.

Brian highlights that in America, entry-level positions in such roles often come with attractive pay ranging between $70,000 and $90,000 per annum in Michigan and even higher in states like California.

The KENYA Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

