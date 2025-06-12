The families of Ken & Priscilla (Pricy) Muriithi of Frederick, MD, and John Mwaki of Florida are deeply saddened, heartbroken, and devastated to announce the sudden passing of their beloved daughter Jeannette Mwaki. Jeannette passed away on June 3rd, 2025, in Austin, Texas.

The funeral service will be held on June 21st at:

Jacksons Chapel

5609 Ballenger Creek Pike,

Frederick, Maryland 21703

- Advertisement -

Resting Place:

Resthaven Cemetery

9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway,

Frederick, Maryland 21701

Please remember the family in prayer during this difficult time. An in-person meeting will be held on Saturday, June 14th from 5:00-8:00 PM. Daily visitations are being held at the Muriithi’s home.

For more details, please reach out to the following:

Mary Maloba – 2406430829

Benson Maloba -2404789985

Lucky Kioko – 2403448870

Kevin Wafula- 3017934352

- Advertisement -

Job 1:21. “The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; Blessed be the name of the Lord”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

Jeannette Mwaki: Celebration of a Life Cut Too Short