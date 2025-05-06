Celebration of Life: Beatrice Wairimu of Adelphi Maryland-A Tribute

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing of

Beatrice Wairimu, of Maryland, USA, on May 4th, 2025.

She was the beloved wife of Rachi Ngaine, and a devoted mother to Jedie, the late Jennifer Waithera, Joanne (Jo Jo) and Njeri, all of Maryland.

Daughter of the late William and Martha Kinuthia, and daughter-in-law to the late David Ngaine and Grace Ngaine of Kenya.

Loving sister to the late Sammy Wa Kago, late Leornard Kamuche, Monica Njeri (Kitale), late Esther Wambui (Kiambu), Daniel Nganga (Kiambu), Joseph Alex Mwangi Kinuthia – Mwalimu (Delaware), late Rose Muthoni, Peter Mbugua (Nakuru) and Nancy Wanjiru (Switzerland).

She was a cherished grandmother to Qiarra, Tifani, Joseph, Sierra, Hannah, Mikayla, and great grandmother to Novah and Nyla (all of Maryland).

Loving sister in law to late Wanja, Joyce (Meru), late Geoffrey, Flora (Missouri) and Eric (Meru).

As we mourn her physical departure, we also celebrate a life beautifully lived, rooted in faith, and committed to love and service. Her spirit lives on in those she raised, loved, prayed for, and uplifted.

Prayers will be held on Wed 5/7 6:00 pm, Saturday 5/10 4:00 pm and Wed 5/14 6:00 pm, at the Ngaine residence:

10811 Cherry Blossom Ct.

Adelphi, Maryland 20783

Funeral will be held on Saturday, May 17th at 1:00 p.m. at:

Wallace Presbyterian Church, 3725 Metzerott Rd, College Park, MD 20740,

repast details will be shared as they become available.

To support the family with outstanding medical-related expenses and funeral costs, donations are welcome via:

Zelle: Njeri Jones, 301-412-1043

CashApp: Jo Jo, $theeuniquejojo, 202-246-3288

Checks can be made out to: Joanne Jones.

For additional Information Contact:

Susan Maina: 443-514-0179

Symon Manyara: 301-922-2717

Mary Ngugi: 301-728-8917

Adion Chinkuyu: 443-975-5185

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

— 2 Timothy 4:7

