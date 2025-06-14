KCB Bank Diaspora Team Visiting New Jersey – June 15th to 17th

Join KCB Bank’s Diaspora Team from June 15-17 at Muungano SDA Church in New Jersey for a unique opportunity to unlock seamless banking tailored for you.

Whether you’re managing your finances from afar or seeking personalized advice, our dedicated team will be on-site to provide expert guidance and solutions designed for the diaspora community.

This event is more than just a chance to meet with banking professionals; it’s an invitation to engage, learn, and discover how KCB Bank can empower your financial journey.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to connect with fellow community members while gaining valuable insights into hassle-free banking.

The Announcement!!

📣 KCB Bank Diaspora Team Visiting New Jersey!

📍 Muungano SDA Church, New Jersey (See flyer above for address)

📅 June 15th – June 17th, 2025

Come meet the Diaspora Team and discover seamless banking solutions tailored for the diaspora community.

Whether you’re looking to open an account, invest back home, or manage finances across borders, our team is here to support your goals.

✅ Personalized financial advice

✅ Diaspora banking products

✅ Real estate and investment guidance

✅ Q&A sessions with banking experts

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with your bank from home—right in New Jersey!

