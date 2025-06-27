Ken Muraguri’s Journey from Kenya to Maine, USA

Ken Muraguri’s road to the University of Maine started with a bold decision—to pursue a master’s degree in Data Science and Engineering.

What began as a curiosity about how data could be used to shape the future turned into a well-planned journey, powered by his passion for tech and supported every step of the way by the International Scholars Program (ISP).

Ken first came across ISP’s resources online and was impressed by how clearly the program outlined each step. From the handbook to social media posts and training videos, he found the information straightforward and comprehensive.

By the time he officially joined, he already understood how the process worked, which gave him a strong head start.

His interest in data analytics stemmed from the increasing importance of using data to make informed decisions—especially in fields like business, transportation, and agriculture.

And although few universities in Kenya offer advanced studies in this field, ISP helped him find the right fit in the U.S. After going through career advisory sessions, Ken settled on the University of Maine.

Beyond academics, Ken was drawn to the University of Maine’s focus on artificial intelligence applications in real-world sectors like agriculture.

Located near the Canadian border, the university offered Ken not just a great education but also a new lifestyle—one filled with winter adventures and fresh perspectives.

