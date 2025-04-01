Ken Muraguri’s Path to Success in the USA Journey

For Ken Muraguri, the dream of studying abroad was never just about personal achievement—it was about transformation.

His journey from Meru, Kenya to the University of Maine in the United States marks a turning point not only in his life but also in the future of his family.

Thanks to the unwavering support of the International Scholars Program (ISP).

Ken will is pursuing his master’s degree at the University of Maine, nestled in one of the northernmost states in the U.S.

Though the area is known for its freezing winters and rural setting, Ken sees it as a place rich with opportunity.

He admits he’ll have to adjust to the cold climate, but he’s motivated by knowing other ISP students have not only survived but thrived there.

Ken credits the International Scholars Program for making his transition smoother and more affordable.

The program’s structured approach and streamlined financial process made it easier for him to pursue a U.S. education without insurmountable barriers.

But beyond logistics, what truly stood out for Ken was the culture of support within ISP. From helping with paperwork to providing moral encouragement, the team was with him every step of the way.

Ken’s message to students still contemplating their study abroad dreams is simple: trust the process. He emphasizes the importance of saving gradually, staying patient, and putting faith in the program.

Ken also encourages students to take initiative. While ISP provides the roadmap, it’s up to each individual to follow through—whether it’s tracking admission steps, preparing for the visa process, or staying determined when the road gets bumpy.

