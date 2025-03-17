From Meru, Kenya to the University of Maine: Muraguri’s Journey

Ken Muraguri’s story is one of perseverance, resilience, and the unwavering pursuit of knowledge. Hailing from Machungu Village in Meru County, Kenya, Ken always had a passion for education.

His academic journey, from excelling at Primary School to thriving in mathematics and sciences at High School, set the stage for greater ambitions.

His dreams led him to Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), where he pursued Mining Engineering. However, like many graduates, Ken faced an uphill battle securing employment in Kenya, especially during the pandemic.

Determined to find a way forward, he turned his sights to international opportunities—a decision that would transform his life.

Ken’s search for overseas education opportunities led him to the International Scholars Program (ISP), a platform designed to break financial barriers and guide students in their journey to study abroad.

Excelling in the GMAT, Ken’s high scores earned him a role as a verbal trainer within the program. This opportunity allowed him to support other students while advancing his own academic pursuits.

With guidance from ISP, he secured admission to the University of Maine, where he would pursue a Master’s in Data Science and Engineering.

Ken’s path to the U.S. was not without obstacles. He faced two visa denials. However, he remained steadfast in his goal.

His determination paid off when he finally secured his student visa, a moment that marked the turning point in his journey.

Upon arrival in the United States, Ken was welcomed by a vibrant and supportive student community. He quickly adapted to the new environment, engaging in academic and extracurricular activities.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

