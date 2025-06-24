Kenyan Student Kevin Omwenga Dies in US: Family’s Plea

The Kenyan community in Minnesota is in deep mourning following the sudden and heartbreaking passing of Kevin Omwenga, a 23-year-old nursing student at Oakwood College in Alabama.

Kevin was a bright, compassionate, and driven young man with a promising future in healthcare. His dedication to helping others and his unwavering spirit left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

Though he was studying far from home, Kevin remained deeply connected to the Kenyan community in Minnesota, where he spent much of his life and built lasting friendships.

His untimely death has left a profound void not only within his family but also among friends, fellow students, and the broader community across state lines.

As we grapple with this loss, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, both here and in Kenya, and pray for comfort and strength during this incredibly difficult time.

The family of Kevin is appealing to the community for support following his sudden and tragic passing.

They are humbly requesting assistance—whether financial support, prayers, or simply helping share this message—to ensure Kevin is given the dignified farewell he deserves.

As the family navigates this unimaginable grief, they are calling on the community to stand with them — in prayer, in solidarity, and in generosity.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help ease the financial burden and bring a sense of closure to the grieving family.

In moments like these, community means everything. Please join us in honoring Kevin’s life and supporting his loved ones during this painful time. No contribution is too small, and every act of kindness counts. Kindly reach out to the family.

