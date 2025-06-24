Kenyan TikToker ‘Maize Guy’ May travel to US after Viral Video

Dennis Wawira—aka “Maize Guy Kenya”—has captured hearts on TikTok after a viral clip of him calmly roasting and eating maize while lip-syncing went viral.

His simple, authentic vibe resonated with thousands—and even American singer-songwriter Max McNown sat up and took notice. Max reposted the video, thanked Dennis for boosting his track Same Questions, and later shared on Instagram:

“DENNIS IS A GREAT EXAMPLE OF A POSITIVE INFLUENCE IN THE WORLD, AND I’D BE HONOURED TO GET HIM OUT TO A SHOW,”

“WE NEED TO GET YOU OUT TO A SHOW.”

This message wasn’t just feel-good fluff—Max actually promised to fly Dennis to one of his U.S. shows. That public gesture earned him massive admiration from Kenyans online, who appreciated the recognition of a local talent and the kindness behind the offer.

This moment sparked cross-cultural appreciation and showed how a simple, genuine video can break borders and connect people.

In short, Maize Guy Kenya’s viral moment has brought him more than social media fame—it might also earn him a trip to the USA to attend one of Max McNown’s concerts. Truly a case where wholesome content leads to real-world opportunity!

The buzz around his video has certainly put him on many radars, and it’s plausible discussions or informal invitations could be happening behind the scenes soon.

