Massive Negativism: How Faultfinding Is Rampant in Our Society

THE WORD: “Whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” Philippians 4:8

THE POINT: We live in days of massive negativism . Everyone is a critic, and faultfinding is running rampant. Respect for authority, law, and order are disappearing. Nothing is sacred anymore; Christianity, the Church, and even the Holy Bible itself are under attack. Everyone seems to be a know-it-all.

We all too quickly embrace the lies and deceptions that are being presented. And then we wonder why things aren’t working out right for us. The answer is we’ve been deceived and are going down a deadly path of destruction.

It’s time to repent! We need to repeal and replace all false doctrines and misinformation with The Truth. What is Truth? The Truth is based upon God’s Holy Word the Bible . Christ Himself said, “I am the truth” (John 14:6). God’s Word is true and Jesus Christ is The Truth.

THE APPLICATION: You must first know the Truth. “And this is eternal life, that they may know You, the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom You have sent” (John 17:3). It is not enough to know what is true.

You must know The Truth—Jesus Christ Himself! You need a vital connection to the true Life Source, Jesus Christ the Lord. Once you know The Truth, The Truth will make you free. And then you will be free indeed! When Christ, who is truth makes you free, you will be free to be yourself—a beautiful new creation in Christ. And that’s the truth about you!

By Dr. Lewis Gregory: Diaspora Messenger Contributor/sourceministries.net/go/