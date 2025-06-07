In the quiet village of Mitahato, Kiambu County, Kenya, Wilson Korio grew up with little more than determination and a dream. Life was simple, and finances were tight — but his vision stretched far beyond the rolling hills of his hometown, imagining a journey from Mitahato to Kentucky.

After earning a degree in economics from Kirinyaga University, Wilson faced a tough job market made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. He took on casual jobs, including online gigs and a physically demanding role in dairy distribution. But even in those moments, his sights were set on something bigger, thinking of his journey from Mitahato to Kentucky.

In 2023, Wilson discovered the International Scholars Program (ISP) through a social media ad. He verified its credibility, shared it with his family and—with savings and a SACCO loan—enrolled fully. What followed was a structured, supportive journey: GMAT training, career guidance, funding assistance, and finally, a successful visa interview leading to his aspirations from Mitahato to Kentucky.

Wilson was accepted into the University of Louisville to pursue a Master of Science in Business Analytics—an intensive one-year STEM program that aligned perfectly with his goals from Mitahato to Kentucky.

Today, Wilson is thriving in Kentucky, navigating life in a new culture while pursuing a degree that blends his past experience with future aspirations. His story is proof that even from the humblest beginnings, global dreams are within reach—with the right support connecting Milathato to Kentucky.

