Ngugi wa Thiong’o Cremated In The United States: Impact

In a poignant culmination of a life rich with literary contributions and cultural advocacy, Ngugi wa Thiong’o’s final wishes have been fulfilled with his cremation in the United States.

This significant moment invites reflection not only on his profound influence in the realms of literature and social justice but also on the legacy he leaves behind.

Celebrated for his groundbreaking works that often challenged colonial narratives, Ngugi’s passing marks the end of an era for many admirers and scholars alike.

His journey from the vibrant landscapes of Kenya to the shores of the U.S. speaks to a life dedicated to weaving stories that resonate across generations.

Renowned Kenyan author Ngugi wa Thiong’o was cremated in the United States, following his explicit wishes, according to his family. His son, Mukoma wa Ngugi, confirmed that the cremation took place in accordance with the author’s final request.

While cremation is not traditional in African culture, the family honored Ngugi’s wishes, and a memorial service will be held in Kenya later to celebrate his life and work.

Ngũgĩ, the renowned Kenyan author and activist, passed away on May 28, 2025, in Buford, Georgia, at the age of 87.

While details regarding his funeral arrangements have not been disclosed, a memorial event is scheduled for June 22, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia, organized by the Kenya Diaspora Alliance-USA (KDA-USA).

This ceremony aims to honor Ngũgĩ’s significant contributions to literature and his advocacy for African languages and culture.

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, the acclaimed Kenyan author and academic, spent a significant portion of his career teaching abroad, particularly in the United States. His academic journey reflects his commitment to decolonizing education and promoting African literature.

Academic Career in the United States

Visiting Associate Professor at Northwestern University (1970–1971): During this period, Ngũgĩ taught English and African Studies, contributing to the academic discourse on African literature in the U.S.

Visiting Professor of English and Comparative Literature at Yale University (1989–1992): At Yale, Ngũgĩ engaged with students and faculty, furthering his advocacy for African literature and postcolonial studies.

Professor of Comparative Literature and Performance Studies at New York University (1992–2002): He held the Erich Maria Remarque Chair of Languages and Literature, where he continued to influence the academic landscape.

Distinguished Professor at the University of California, Irvine (2002–2025): Ngũgĩ concluded his academic career at UC Irvine, where he served as the first director of the International Center for Writing and Translation.

Throughout his tenure in the U.S., Ngũgĩ remained a vocal advocate for the use of indigenous African languages in literature, challenging the dominance of colonial languages in academic and literary spheres. His work continues to inspire scholars and writers worldwide.

