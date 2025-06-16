Porsha Williams’ Estranged Husband, Guobadia Deported from US

Simon Guobadia, the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, has been deported from the United States to Nigeria following a series of legal and immigration issues.

The 61-year-old Nigerian-born businessman was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in February 2025 due to overstaying his visa and using a false identity to gain permanent resident status.

His attempts to obtain U.S. citizenship were unsuccessful, with multiple applications being denied since 2016.

Guobadia’s criminal history includes convictions for credit card fraud, bank fraud, and identity theft, which contributed to his deportation proceedings. He was initially deported in 1992 but returned to the U.S. shortly after. His most recent application for naturalization was denied earlier this year.

The deportation occurred amid a contentious divorce between Guobadia and Williams, who married in 2022 and separated in early 2024 after 15 months.

The divorce has been marked by legal disputes, including Guobadia suing Williams for emotional distress and defamation .

Williams has publicly stated that she had no involvement in his detention, emphasizing that it did not benefit her and that her focus remains on her family.

Since his deportation, Guobadia has launched a protest t-shirt line, “FREE SIMON” and “NO ICE THIS SUMMER,” donating part of the proceeds to prison reform efforts. Despite the challenges, he reportedly remains in good spirits.

