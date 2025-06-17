Promotion to Glory for Charity Wairimu Kanyara-Wells

It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing of Charity Wairimu Kanyara-Wells, fondly known as “Wa Kamau” or “Mama Kamau”, which occurred in the United States of America (USA) on May 29th 2025.

Charity was born in 1964 in Gatanga Sublocation, Murang’a County, Kenya. She was the fourth born child of the late Thomas Kanyara Gathagu and the late Hannah Wanjiru Thomas.

She was a beloved sister to Joyce Wambui Ndunyu (Nakuru), Dr. Mercy Nyambura Kanyara-Smith (Nairobi), and Dorcas Wanjiku Wairagu (Ruiru), and was preceded in death by her brothers Isaack Ndichu, David Gathiora, and Stephen Gathogo. She was a cherished cousin, aunt, and friend to many.

She was a loving mother to Timothy Kamau and Beatrice Njoki, and a devoted wife to Thomas Wells, who helped raise her children as his own. Charity moved to the United States in 2001, where she lived until her passing.

She was sister-in-law to Olowarotimi Smith (Nairobi), Bonita Lewis (USA), Dillard Wells Jr. (USA) & Catherine Jackson (USA). Charity was a sister by extension to Mr. & Mrs. Gachanja Kamau (USA); Mr. & Mrs. Mwangi Kamau (USA), Macharia Kamau (USA), Christine Kamau (USA), Florence Kamau (USA), Helen Kamau (USA) and Steve Wainana (USA).

In accordance with her wishes, Charity will be laid to rest in Smyrna, Delaware (USA).

Further details regarding memorial services and funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

We appreciate your prayers and support during this difficult time.

“Blessed are those who die in the Lord… they will rest from their labor, for their deeds will follow them.” – Revelation 14:13

