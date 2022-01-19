Death Announcement Of Kenneth Njau Of Atlanta Georgia

Death Announcement Of Kenneth Njau Of Atlanta Georgia
Death Announcement Of Kenneth Njau Of Atlanta Georgia

It is with deep regret and profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Mr. Kenneth Njau. He was the beloved father of Nathan and Noah. Son to Arthur Njau Ndungu and Florence Njeri. Brother to Susan Wambui, Benjamin Maina, Faith Wanjiru and Joseph Ngigi.

We thank God for the wonderful life that was well lived by Ken. May his soul rest in eternal peace. We will provide updates accordingly.

We are asking for your support through out this process so we can make it possible to ship his remains to his family in Kenya following their desire and request to lay him to rest at home.

Contributions contacts & platforms

CashApp $AnneOgana – 404 388 3141
Zelle Anne Ogana– 404 388 3141*. For Kenya* Mpesa
Joseph Ngigi Ndungu 0702138170

For more information contact
Vicky Shiro: 404 788 0300 &
Rose Muigai 678 760 6076

Thanks you for your continued support and prayers.

John 14:1-3 *Do not let your heart be troubled. You believe in God…

