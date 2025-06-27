Sharon Kitony: Kenyan woman wins Gneiss Energy Prize

In a world increasingly seeking sustainable solutions, Kenyan PhD student Sharon Jelagat Kitony made history at the University of Dundee with her groundbreaking research in renewable energy.

Her innovative contributions not only advance the field but also highlight the potential of emerging scholars from Africa.

At the intersection of technology and sustainability, Sharon’s work explores renewable energy sources that could reshape the way we think about power generation.

Kenyan PhD Student Sharon Jelagat Kitony Shines at University of Dundee

Kenyan-born researcher Sharon Jelagat Kitony—often known as Sharon Kitony was recognized at the University of Dundee for her outstanding contributions in renewable energy studies, securing a prestigious honor connected to the institution’s energy research.

Academic Background & Research

Master’s at University of Dundee

Sharon completed her MSc in International Energy Studies and Energy Economics at the University of Dundee, graduating with distinction. She self-funded her degree and overcame significant personal and financial challenges, sharing a heartfelt journey of faith and gratitude on LinkedIn.

Published Research

She co-authored the peer-reviewed paper “Comparative Analysis of Community Energy Projects: Policy Lessons for Kenya from the United Kingdom” in November 2024. The study examines transferable policy measures to strengthen community energy initiatives in Kenya.

Recognition & Roles

Gneiss Energy Prize Winner

National media in Kenya confirmed that Sharon received the prestigious “Gneiss Energy Prize” at Dundee for her master’s thesis on renewable energy transition.

Program Assistant, UNEP-IETC

Sharon is currently working as a Program Assistant at the UNEP International Environmental Technology Centre, showcasing her ongoing commitment to sustainability and development.

Personal Background & Impact

Early Life & Resilience

Coming from Kenya’s Marakwet community, she balanced long daily commutes to school with ambition, later funding her UK education independently—a path she describes as fueled by faith, determination, and resilience.

Role Model for Young Women

In her LinkedIn narrative, Sharon encourages girls and women to dream big, take courageous steps, and have faith in their journey—highlighting her role as an uplifting figure in her community.

What’s Next

Her thesis fully addresses sustainable energy policy for Kenya, offering strategic recommendations like targeted feed-in tariffs and smart export guarantees.

Her work at UNEP-IETC focuses on scaling research into environmental solutions and clean technology deployment.

Summary

Sharon Jelagat Kitony stands out as a Kenyan scholar and practitioner bridging academic excellence and real-world impact in renewable energy. From overcoming personal obstacles to earning acclaim for her research and contributing at the international level, she’s making waves at Dundee and beyond.

