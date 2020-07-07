Let us Adopt Renewable Energy for our Real Estate Developments



Optiven CEO George Wachiuri has just officially unveiled a symbolism of green energy adoptions at Amani Ridge the Place of Peace in Kiambu. Situated right at the entry point of this gated community, this new landmark named as The Fountain of Peace is 100% solar energy enabled and is a statement of intent by this leading real estate firm to adopt renewable energy for all amenities at this high end prime value added development.

Optiven Group is continuously adopting Green Energy in its real estate developments. This leading real estate firm is alive to the fact that there is a need for Kenyan real estate players to adopt green utilities, green spaces, solar enabled infrastructure such as solar lights and water recycling technology amongst others.

- Advertisement -

Amani Ridge the Place of Peace is an example of projects that are being designed with green energy in mind.

This modern gated community is quickly coming up with amenities that have a touch of green energy, for the benefit of the residents who will settle here and their future generations.

“Going forward, developers will need to seriously consider adopting green energy to sustain the future generations and also adopt the Sustainable Development Goal Number 7 that seeks to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all,” says George Wachiuri, Optiven Group CEO.

“Here at Amani Ridge, we are seeking to achieve this through adoption of solar energy where all our street lights will be 100% solar powered. Our adoption of solar energy is educated by the fact that Kenya has high insolation rates, with an average of 5-7 peak sunshine hours and average daily insolation of 4-6 kWh/m2. We must make use of this God-given source of green energy. We are also adopting water recycling technology where each home that will be set up here will have a bio digester to avoid water wastage. On the other hand, we have set aside 10 green spaces in this gated community in order to make this gated community as natural as possible,” says Wachiuri.

Besides these undertakings, this development will also be installed with underground power cables which emit no electric field and can be engineered to emit a lower magnetic field as opposed to overhead lines.

Optiven has set up a symbolism of all these green energy adoptions, right at the entry point of this gated community, with the installation of a solar energy enabled fountain named as The Fountain of Peace. This new intelligent water fountain is only an example of amenities that will 100% be using solar energy in this development.

Designed by Noble Parks & Pools, this feature is a hint of other value additions at Amani Ridge the Place of Peace that will include green public parks, fruit orchards, cabro internal roads, a superlative entry gate, security stone walls that have been installed with razor wire and CCTV and an elevated steel galvanized 15 meter high 100, 000 liters tank.

Amani Ridge the Place of Peace will also have a provision of club house, house designs, appointed architect, registered community regulations by the county government, a home owners association, and uniformed security guards and two caretakers on site.

Contact Optiven Group: 0723 400 500 | 0790 300 300

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.optiven.co.ke

George Wachiuri Blog: www.georgewachiuri.com

YouTube: https://bit.ly/2VdSuFJ