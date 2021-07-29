Renewable Energy and the Green Agenda: Optiven Inspiring Possibilities



At the center of the #GoGreenNaOptiven agenda, is the need for an understanding of why this campaign is necessary for our planet. This comes amidst a growing concern on the depletion of energy resources which will form the focus of our consideration in this article.

Here, we put our sights on energy, and renewable energy at that. Renewable energy is energy derived from natural resources that replenish themselves over a period of time without depleting the Earth’s resources. These resources also have the benefit of being abundant, available in some capacity nearly everywhere, and they cause little, if any, environmental damage.

Energy from the sun, wind, and thermal energy stored in the Earth’s crust are examples. For comparison, fossil fuels such as oil, coal, and natural gas are not renewable, since their quantity is limited—once we have extracted them they will cease to be available for use as an economically viable energy source. While they are produced through natural processes, these processes are too slow to replenish these fuels as quickly as humans use.

The big question then becomes is it even that important to warrant such attention? The quick answer is yes. This is because the use of renewable energy greatly reduces the negative impact on our environment. Electricity production is our number one source of greenhouse gases, more than all of our driving and flying combined, and clean energy also reduces harmful smog, toxic buildups in our air and water, and the impacts caused by coal mining and gas extraction.

But replacing our fossil-fuel infrastructure will take time—and strong, consistent support from both stakeholders to build renewable energy generation and demand for clean energy from consumers and businesses. As part of green effort, energy efficiency is a key step to reducing our impact on climate change and creating a sustainable energy future.

Every time you flip on a light switch, use your computer, take a hot shower, or turn on your heater, you’re using energy. The average home uses about 11,000 kWh per year, and a large portion of that energy is wasted. By using less energy without sacrificing comfort, you can save money while helping the planet. Small changes can add up to big savings.

So what can you do to save energy and make our planet greener and cleaner environmentally

Use energy efficient lighting.

Turn down your water heater.

Unplug your gadgets when not in use.

Use the energy-savings settings on the appliances

Replace the filters in your furnace and air conditioner

All of us can be a part of the change that we want to see. Join the #GoGreenNaOptiven Group on Facebook and share what you are doing to make our planet a better place.

#GoGreenNaOptiven #TransformingLives

https://youtu.be/Qdr6CrQPUU4

