The Sudden Death of Mathew Mutiso Muthoka: Tribute

It’s with humility and humble acceptance that we announce the sudden death of Mathew Mutiso Muthoka, loving Son of Agnes Muthoka of Cranberry USA, Brother to Caroline Muthoka Wavai of Cranberry USA and many others in Kenya.

He was uncle to Lucky Wavai, Muendo Wavai, Arianna Rhedrick all of Cranberry USA and many others in Kenya.

This was a sudden death where Mathew was found dead in his house.

The family has traveled to Kenya for funeral arrangements.

Burial will be on July 4th 2025 at his home in Machakos County, Kathiiani, Tulya Village.

We kindly request for prayers and financial support to give Mama Agnes’s Son a beautiful send off.

Prayers are continuing at Agnes Muthoka’s residence in Machakos daily starting at 4pm.

For support,

Zelle to Agnes Muthoka +1 (484) 472-3839

Or

Cash App:- $AKMuthoka

Thank you Kindly support Mama Agnes during this difficult time

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

