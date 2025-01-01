Honoring the Life of Mzee Colonel Achari Omayaka of Maryland

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mzee Colonel Achari Omayaka of Maryland, USA, which occurred on Friday, December 20, 2024.

Mzee Omayaka fought a valiant battle, leaving behind a legacy of resilience, wisdom, and unwavering dedication to his community.

He was a beloved father to Brenda Omayaka of Springdale, MD, and a cherished cousin to Isaac & Prisca Angwenyi of Maryland, Jemimah Angwenyi of Tennessee, Margaret & Richard Omariba of New Jersey, Charles & Naomi Araka of Michigan, among others, including the Mogobas.

He was also a respected in-law to the Moturis, Moses, and Obutus. Mzee Omayaka was more than a family patriarch; he was a mentor, guide, and inspiration to many.

His life was marked by service, compassion, and a tireless commitment to uplifting those around him.

He was a pillar of strength and a beacon of hope for countless individuals whose lives he touched with his wisdom and kindness.

As we bid farewell to a man who embodied the spirit of community and resilience, let us come together to honor his memory and support his family during this time.

May we give him the dignified send-off he so richly deserves, celebrating a life well lived and a battle well fought.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

