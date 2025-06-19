Unveiling the problems of Kenyan domestic workers in Saudi Arabia

Kenyan domestic workers in Saudi Arabia—and the broader Middle East—have faced serious and well-documented abuse and exploitation.

This situation is part of a broader pattern affecting migrant domestic workers, particularly under the kafala (sponsorship) system, which ties workers’ legal residency to their employers.

Below is a summary of the key issues, causes, and developments related to the abuse of Kenyan domestic workers in Saudi Arabia:

Key Forms of Abuse and Exploitation

Physical and Sexual Abuse

Numerous reports have emerged of Kenyan workers being beaten, raped, or subjected to severe physical punishments by employers.

Victims often have no way to seek justice due to fear of retaliation, lack of legal support, or language barriers.

Overwork and Deprivation

Many domestic workers are forced to work extremely long hours (16–20 hours a day) with little or no rest.

Some are denied food, water, or medical care, especially if they complain or try to resist mistreatment.

Withholding of Wages

A common form of exploitation involves non-payment or delayed payment of wages, sometimes for months or even years.

Employers may confiscate passports to prevent workers from leaving or changing jobs.

Isolation and Imprisonment

Domestic workers are often confined to their employers’ homes, isolated from the outside world, and denied communication with family or authorities.

Some workers who try to escape abusive conditions are arrested and detained, often for being undocumented if their employer reports them.

Underlying Factors

The Kafala System

Ties workers’ legal status to their employer, making it difficult to report abuse or change jobs without employer consent.

Encourages power imbalance and dependency, creating opportunities for exploitation.

Lack of Legal Protections

Domestic workers are often excluded from labor laws in many Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Access to legal redress is limited, especially for those without documentation or translation support.

Recruitment Agency Abuses

Some Kenyan recruitment agencies deceive workers about job conditions, wages, or legal protections.

Workers are sometimes charged high fees, putting them in debt bondage before they even arrive.

Documented Cases and Statistics

Kenya’s Ministry of Labour has reported hundreds of distress calls from Kenyan workers in the Gulf.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have documented severe abuses including deaths and forced disappearances.

Kenyan embassies in the Gulf are often overwhelmed and under-resourced to respond adequately.

Efforts at Reform

Bilateral Agreements: Kenya and Saudi Arabia have signed labor agreements to protect workers, but implementation remains weak.

Moratoriums: At times, Kenya has temporarily banned deployment of domestic workers to Saudi Arabia due to repeated abuse cases.

Return and Reintegration: Kenyan authorities have occasionally facilitated the return of abused workers, but reintegration support is limited.

Recent Developments (as of 2024–2025)

Reports continue to surface, although Saudi Arabia claims to be reforming aspects of the kafala system.

Kenyan NGOs and labor rights groups are advocating for stricter regulation of recruitment agencies, better oversight, and provision of legal aid for abused workers abroad.

What Needs to Be Done

Stronger Enforcement of Labor Agreements

Abolition or Full Reform of the Kafala System

Support for Workers’ Legal Rights and Representation

Better Pre-departure Training and Awareness

Stricter Regulation of Recruitment Agencies

