Updates on Margaret Nduta: Death Sentence Status

Margaret Nduta’s case in Vietnam is ongoing. She was sentenced to death for drug smuggling but her execution has been stayed pending an appeal.

The Kenyan consular team that visited her at Ho Chi Minh Prison, confirmed her well-being. Her appeal against the death sentence is expected to be heard soon.

- Advertisement -

Margaret Nduta Macharia, the 37-year-old Kenyan woman from Murang’a County, was sentenced to death in Vietnam on March 6, 2025, for trafficking over two kilograms of cocaine through Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. She was arrested in July 2023 while transiting to Laos.

Despite her claims of being unaware of the drugs in her suitcase, she was convicted and initially scheduled for execution on March 17, 2025.

Diplomatic Efforts and Temporary Reprieve

- Advertisement -

Following international outcry and urgent appeals from Kenyan officials, including Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei and Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, Vietnam postponed Nduta’s execution.

Kenyan diplomats from Bangkok visited her in Hoi Chi Minh Prison, confirming she was in good condition but deeply distressed. They reported that she had not been represented by counsel during her trial.

Kenya has filed an appeal to overturn the death sentence and is seeking clemency or a commutation to life imprisonment. Additionally, discussions are ongoing about the possibility of repatriating Nduta to serve her sentence in Kenya.

Public and Religious Advocacy

The case has garnered significant attention, with Catholic activist groups like CitizenGo Africa urging the Kenyan government to prioritize diplomatic intervention. They advocate for a diplomatic call from Nairobi to Hanoi to secure Nduta’s life and facilitate her sentence being served in Kenya.

Current Status

As of now, Margaret Nduta remains in Hoi Chi Minh Prison. The Kenyan government continues to engage with Vietnamese authorities and international organizations to seek a favorable resolution. Her family in Murang’a remains hopeful that diplomatic efforts will lead to her release or a reduced sentence.

Updates on Margaret Nduta: Death Sentence Status