Kenyan Woman Arrested After Evading 3 Airports With Cocaine Worth Millions

A Kenyan woman has been arrested with 2.3 kilograms of cocaine at Tan Son Nhat airport in Vietnam after she managed to dodge the claws of authorities in three different airports including JKIA.

The woman, 35, had traveled from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi and landed at Bole International in Ethiopia. All along, she managed to smuggle and evade the security screening at the airport.

From Ethiopia, she connected a flight to Hamad International Airport in Qatar before her destiny was slammed to a close at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

The arrest was made after police officers from the Ministry of Public Security, Ho Chi Minh City’s Police Department, border guards and customs officials checked the luggage belonging to the passenger.

Police reported that the suitcase carried by the woman had been modified to have a second bottom where she crammed the cocaine hoping the authorities wouldn’t nab her mischief.

Upon thorough screening, Ho Chi Minh authorities discovered two bags of cocaine with an approximate street value of Ksh.349 million.

How the woman managed to maneuver through the three screenings at the three airports without the authorities noticing peculiar signs inside her suitcase still remains to be a mystery that paints a dent in the airport security system.

Vietnam has been identified as a key trafficking hub for narcotics around the Golden Triangle, an intersection of China, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar, and the world’s second-largest drug-producing region.

The country remains a convenient drug trafficking route for gangs due to its long border connection of 2,300 km with the neighbouring countries.

Ho Chi Minh City is a particularly attractive transit point for smugglers because of its proximity to neighbouring Cambodia.

The Asian country has some of the world’s toughest drug laws, with those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or cocaine, or more than 2.5 kg of methamphetamine, possibly facing the death penalty.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

