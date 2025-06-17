Every heartbeat counts — let’s help Baby Jonathan live his life to the fullest.

Baby Jonathan is just four months old, but he’s already fighting a battle most of us can’t imagine. Diagnosed with a complete atrioventricular (AV) canal defect — a serious congenital heart condition — and moderate AV valve regurgitation, his tiny heart is struggling to keep up.

- Advertisement -

This condition affects the walls between the chambers of his heart and the valves that regulate blood flow. Without urgent life-saving heart surgery, Jonathan faces severe complications including heart failure, poor growth, and infections.

Despite the pain and hospital stays, Jonathan continues to smile — a sign of the fighter he is. But he can’t do this alone. His family is doing everything they can, but the cost of surgery, hospital care, and post-operative treatment is overwhelming.

💔 What Jonathan Needs

Immediate pediatric cardiac surgery - Advertisement -

Ongoing intensive care and monitoring

Post-surgical medications and follow-ups

💸 How You Can Help

Your donation can help cover the cost of Jonathan’s surgery and give him a chance to grow up, laugh, and play like every child deserves. Every little bit helps — even a small contribution can bring Jonathan one step closer to a healthy heart.

✅ Ways to Support

Donate through [https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-baby-jonathans-hear

– Zelle/Cashapp-757 636 7435

Share this message with your friends and family

Keep Jonathan in your thoughts and prayers

💖 Let’s come together and give Baby Jonathan the gift of a heartbeat that lasts a lifetime.

📌 [Donation Link]

📞 For more info, contact: Paul Muchai Tel: 757 636 7435

#SaveJonathan #HeartForJonathan #CongenitalHeartDefect #BabyJonathan #AVCanalDefect #DonateForLife

URGENT MEDICAL APPEAL: Help Save Baby Jonathan’s Heart