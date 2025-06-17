URGENT MEDICAL APPEAL: Help Save Baby Jonathan’s Heart

Every heartbeat counts — let’s help Baby Jonathan live his life to the fullest.
Baby Jonathan is just four months old, but he’s already fighting a battle most of us can’t imagine. Diagnosed with a complete atrioventricular (AV) canal defect — a serious congenital heart condition — and moderate AV valve regurgitation, his tiny heart is struggling to keep up.
This condition affects the walls between the chambers of his heart and the valves that regulate blood flow. Without urgent life-saving heart surgery, Jonathan faces severe complications including heart failure, poor growth, and infections.
Despite the pain and hospital stays, Jonathan continues to smile — a sign of the fighter he is. But he can’t do this alone. His family is doing everything they can, but the cost of surgery, hospital care, and post-operative treatment is overwhelming.
💔 What Jonathan Needs
Immediate pediatric cardiac surgery
Ongoing intensive care and monitoring
Post-surgical medications and follow-ups
💸 How You Can Help
Your donation can help cover the cost of Jonathan’s surgery and give him a chance to grow up, laugh, and play like every child deserves. Every little bit helps — even a small contribution can bring Jonathan one step closer to a healthy heart.
✅ Ways to Support
Donate through [https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-baby-jonathans-hear
– Zelle/Cashapp-757 636 7435
Share this message with your friends and family
Keep Jonathan in your thoughts and prayers
💖 Let’s come together and give Baby Jonathan the gift of a heartbeat that lasts a lifetime.
📞 For more info, contact: Paul Muchai Tel: 757 636 7435
#SaveJonathan #HeartForJonathan #CongenitalHeartDefect #BabyJonathan #AVCanalDefect #DonateForLife