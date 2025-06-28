Family and friends, we are urgently asking for your assistance in locating George Njoroge, who has been missing since Wednesday, June 25, 2025. George is the son of Peter and Virginia Njoroge of Silver Spring Maryland.

George is a 29-year-old US-born Kenyan, last seen on Wednesday morning, June 25, in the 900 block of Windmill Terrace in Silver Spring, Maryland.

- Advertisement -

Description:

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 150 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

- Advertisement -

Help Find George Njoroge: Family and Police Seek Public Assistance in Locating Missing 29-Year-Old in Maryland

The Montgomery County Police – 4th District Investigative Section is actively investigating and asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information about George’s whereabouts, please contact the Montgomery County Police non-emergency line at (301) 279‑8000 (available 24/7).

Please share this post widely across your networks—your share might bring George home safely.

The family of George Njoroge is deeply concerned and praying for his safe return. Your help—whether by sharing this post or reporting information—could make a vital difference.

Our hearts are with George’s family during this difficult time. Let’s work together to find him.

#MissingPerson #GeorgeNjoroge #SilverSpringMD #MontgomeryCounty #BringGeorgeHome #CommunityHelp

Another Kenyan Reuben Barua Waithaka, 72-year-old is still missing in Alabama:

Case Overview

Name: Reuben Barua Waithaka

Age: 72 (some sources report 73)

Last Seen: circa 11 AM on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in the Timberline neighborhood (near Merion Drive), Calera, Shelby County, Alabama

US-Born kenyan George Njoroge missing in Maryland