US Student Visa: Timothy Gicharu’s Study Abroad Dream

Timothy Gicharu’s most challenging part of his study abroad journey wasn’t the standardized tests- it was the visa interview. With his appointment date scheduled dangerously close to his travel deadline, Timothy faced mounting pressure and uncertainty.

Despite having met all the academic and financial requirements, he was aware of others who had still been denied visas. These stories, coupled with common perceptions about year-end visa strictness, only added to his anxiety.

- Advertisement -

However, he remained committed to his preparation—meticulously reviewing potential interview questions, studying past visa experiences, and following the comprehensive training provided by the International Scholars Program.

On the day of his appointment, the U.S. embassy in Nairobi was crowded. The atmosphere was tense. Timothy, part of a small group, watched nervously as one visa officer repeatedly denied applicants. But as luck would have it, just before his turn, two additional officers returned from their break, offering new windows of opportunity.

Timothy approached one of the newly opened counters, where he was asked about the purpose of his travel, his past visa history, and how he planned to fund his education. His preparation and honesty paid off. He was granted the F-1 visa.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

- Advertisement -

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: [email protected]

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Zimbabwe Office:

Joina City, 12th Floor,

Intersection of Julius Nyerere and Jason Moyo Avenue,

Harare, Zimbabwe.

Tel: (+263) 716 323 343

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

US Student Visa: Timothy Gicharu’s Study Abroad Dream