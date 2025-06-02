Why Muthoni wa Kirumba is Making Headlines Recently

Muthoni wa Kirumba, a prominent radio presenter at Kameme FM, has been making headlines recently due to a series of personal and professional events that have captured public attention.

1. Public Feud with Betty Maina

Muthoni found herself at the center of a heated online dispute with Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina.

The conflict escalated when Muthoni accused Maina of bombarding her with insults via WhatsApp and involving her mother in their feud.

In a live TikTok session, Muthoni expressed her frustrations, warning Maina to cease the alleged harassment and challenging her to confront her directly.

She also claimed to have informed Sabina Chege about the situation and hinted at possessing evidence related to Maina’s personal life.

2. Emotional Advocacy for Children Amid Marital Struggles

Muthoni became deeply emotional during a live broadcast as she advised her friend, Karangu Muraya, and his estranged wife, Triza Njeri, to prioritize their children’s well-being amidst their public separation.

Drawing from her own experience of growing up in a separated family, she emphasized the lasting trauma such situations can cause to children.

Her heartfelt plea resonated with many, highlighting the importance of safeguarding children’s innocence during familial disputes.

3. Recognition as One of Kenya’s Most Impactful Women

In November 2024, Muthoni was honored as one of Kenya’s most impactful women. This recognition was part of a survey by Timely Kenya, which celebrated women who have made significant contributions to society, leadership, and change.

Muthoni’s inclusion in this list underscores her influence both on and off the airwaves.

4. Controversial Billboard Advertisement

Earlier this year, Muthoni featured prominently in a billboard advertisement along Thika Road in Muthaiga.

The ad, which showcased her in a striking pose, garnered significant attention and sparked discussions on social media.

While some praised the bold marketing move, others debated its appropriateness, reflecting the diverse reactions to her public persona.

5. Heartwarming Gesture to a Young Fan

Muthoni’s compassionate side shone through when she responded to a viral video of a young girl from Nyandarua who expressed her admiration for the radio presenter and wished for gumboots.

Moved by the girl’s heartfelt message, Muthoni reached out during her radio show, connecting with the girl’s father and promising to fulfill her wish. This act of kindness further endeared her to her audience.

These events have contributed to Muthoni wa Kirumba’s recent prominence in the media, showcasing her multifaceted role as a broadcaster, advocate, and compassionate individual.

