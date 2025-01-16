Muthoni Wa Kirumba’s Memorable Birthday Celebration Live on Air

In a heartwarming turn of events, Popular Kameme FM radio presenter Muthoni Wakirumba had a birthday celebration to remember when she received a surprise visit from former Laikipia Women Rep Cate Waruguru.

As a surprise, Cate Waruguru feigned a knock on the studio door and jokingly said, “Is anybody in?” in Kikuyu much to the delight of Muthoni Wakirumba.

The well-known Kenyan socialite and entrepreneur couldn’t contain her excitement as Waruguru walked through the door, bringing joy and good wishes.

The celebration took place at Kameme FM radio Mediamax studios where Kirumba was hosting her morning radio show Live.

The presence of Waruguru, a prominent figure in Kenyan politics, added an extra touch of glamour and significance to the occasion. But the surprises didn’t end there.

Muthoni wa Kirumba was also treated to a series of sweet surprises, including a lavish cake, balloons, and thoughtful gifts from Waruguru.

The atmosphere was filled with laughter, love, and appreciation for the influential woman, known for her philanthropy and dedication to empowering others.

As Muthoni wa Kirumba blew out the candles on her birthday cake, she couldn’t help but feel overwhelmed with gratitude for the unforgettable experience.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life, birthdays often serve as reminders to slow down and appreciate the meaningful relationships we have nurtured over the years.

Muthoni’s birthday celebration was a testament to the power of genuine connections and the impact they can have on our lives.

Known for her dedication to public service and empowering women, Cate’s presence undoubtedly made the day even more memorable for Muthoni.

Additionally, the birthday celebration was filled with sweet surprises that brought smiles to everyone’s faces. From heartfelt gifts to joyful music, the atmosphere was filled with love and warmth.

