Abby Cherop Ruto, Daughter of William Ruto and Prisca Chemutai 

William Ruto and Prisca Chemutai Bett were romantically involved around 2005, while he served as Member of Parliament for Eldoret North and she was a student at Moi University. Their relationship resulted in the birth of a daughter, Abby Cherop Ruto, on March 6, 2006

Here’s a comprehensive story of Abby Cherop Ruto, the daughter of Kenyan President William Ruto and Prisca Chemutai Bett.

Abby Cherop was born on March 6, 2006, to William Samoei Ruto and Prisca Chemutai Bett, whom he met in 2005 while she studied at Moi University.

Her existence became known publicly in early 2017, when Prisca filed a court case accusing Ruto of neglecting parental responsibility.

President Ruto confirmed paternity, stating publicly that Abby was well cared for—attending a private boarding school—and he was providing about KSh 40,000 per month for upkeep, plus securing a job paying KSh 90,000 per month for her mother.

Academic Achievements

In 2019, Abby sat for the KCPE exams at Greenvale School in Uasin Gishu and scored 406 marks out of 500, placing her among the top 9,770 candidates nationwide.

Her mother described her as promising, generous, committed to the church, and raised in a Christian environment.

Secondary Education

Abby joined Alliance Girls High School in January 2020, accompanied by her mother and other relatives. Her admission followed her high KCPE score and generated considerable media attention.

Public Appearance & Media

In December 2023, Abby made her first public appearance since her father became president at the Kenya Diaspora Investment Conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre. Her presence drew attention and speculation about her confidence and possible future public engagement

Why Abby Makes Headlines

Academic Excellence: As one of the KCPE top performers, Abby earned admission to one of Kenya’s top secondary schools.

Public Interest: Her early life, court case between her parents, and intermittent public appearances have kept her in media focus.

Symbolic Representation: In her 2023 appearance, Abby’s presence was seen by some as symbolic—reflecting youth empowerment and even suggesting a potential interest in public life

