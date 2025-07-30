Bob Mwiti: The Man Behind ISP – A Bold Dreamer’s Path

When Bob Mwiti stood before students and alumni at the annual mentorship day at Nkubu High School, he wasn’t just another old boy returning to inspire—he was living proof of how far determination, resilience, and a bold dream can take you.

Born and raised in Meru County, Kenya, Bob’s academic journey began at the local primary school before joining Nkubu High School in 1998. Bob’s early high school years were anything but smooth. Financial hardships saw him frequently sent home due to unpaid school fees, and the lack of mentorship left him unsure of his path. It wasn’t until Form Three that he made a dramatic shift.

That renewed focus earned him a spot at the University of Nairobi to study actuarial science, but after six months, Bob transitioned to Strathmore University, where he completed a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Finance. It was during this time that the seeds of international ambition began to take root.

In 2009, Bob moved to the United States to pursue a Master of Business Administration in Professional Accountancy at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Two years later, he graduated and took a bold step into the U.S. job market, pivoting into the tech industry as a systems analyst.

But despite his personal success, Bob couldn’t ignore the struggles others faced back home. Coming from a humble background himself, he understood how many brilliant students in Kenya simply couldn’t afford the dream of studying abroad.

That realization gave birth to something bigger than himself.

Bob left behind his lucrative job in corporate America and launched a life-changing initiative—The International Scholars Program. Built to help determined African students pursue STEM master’s degrees in the U.S. regardless of their financial background.

Today, Bob Mwiti is more than a mentor—he is a visionary leader helping rewrite the future of international education for students across Africa.

