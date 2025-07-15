Comedian KK Mwenyewe Known for Imitating Gachagua Dies

Kenyan comedian Zakaria Kariuki—better known as Mr. KK Mwenyewe, famed for his spot-on impersonations of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua—has passed away.

His death occurred on Monday, July 14, 2025, during a short illness while he was receiving treatment at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital .

Fellow comedian and friend Kafengo confirmed the loss, stating, “We are heartbroken to announce the sudden demise of Zakaria Kariuki… He passed away yesterday evening while undergoing medical attention at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital” .

Mr. KK rose to prominence in 2022, earning acclaim through viral political satire—particularly for his uncanny mimicry of Deputy President Gachagua .

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah expressed deep sorrow, lauding Mr. KK as a “cultural commentator and a brave young patriot” whose satire awakened and united people .

Though the exact circumstances of his illness remain unclear, tributes continue to pour in across social media from both fans and colleagues.

Across TikTok, Facebook, and X, both fans and fellow content creators have expressed shock and sorrow, recognising not just a comedian, but a powerful voice in Kenyan political satire .

Remembering KK Mwenyewe

Zakaria “KK Mwenyewe” Kariuki wasn’t only a comedian—he was a student of Applied Computer Science at Kisii University. In 2022, he became a household name thanks to his humorous yet respectful satire of Kenya’s political climate, amassing tens of thousands of followers on TikTok .

His representation of Gachagua spoke to a generation—infusing political commentary with levity. He was humble, intelligent, and deeply committed to his craft. His loss is being felt keenly across Kenya’s creative communities .

