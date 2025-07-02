Double Tragedy as Ex-Marine Dies in US & Mother Dies in Kenya

A family is grappling with an unimaginable double tragedy after the sudden death of Patrick Kariuki, a Kenyan man living in Azusa, Los Angeles County, and the subsequent passing of his mother in Kenya, overwhelmed by grief.

Patrick Kariuki, a former U.S. Marine and father of four, tragically died by suicide, sending shockwaves through both his community in California and among loved ones in Kenya. His death has left a deep void, not only in his young family but also among those who knew him as a dedicated father, veteran, and friend.

- Advertisement -

News of his passing reached his mother in Kenya, who, devastated by the loss of her son, reportedly collapsed and died just days later. The pain of losing a child — especially under such tragic circumstances and across continents — was too much for her to bear.

According to the reports, Kariuki had been living with a Grade 4 brain tumor, enduring memory loss, confusion, and intense pain.

The Kariuki family is now mourning two heartbreaking losses, thousands of miles apart, brought together by an unbreakable bond of love and sorrow. Friends and community members in both countries are rallying to support the grieving family during this incredibly difficult time.

Full Details according to available information

Military Service & Personal History

-Two tours of duty with the U.S. Marine Corps before settling in the U.S.

- Advertisement -

-Naturalized and started a family: had three children—Lawrence, Laura, and Lauren—with his first wife, who passed in 2017, and later a daughter with his second wife from the Philippines.

-His second marriage ended when his wife returned to the Philippines with their daughter

Final Months & Passing

-After his wife’s death, Kariuki largely withdrew emotionally, and his health deteriorated with the tumor.

-He Lived in near-total isolation in Los Angeles. Authorities found him after a notice was posted online by Kenyan diaspora members who listed him as a missing person.

-He left a handwritten note and had only one contact listed—his son, Lawrence, who lives in Las Vegas. Cremation was nearly arranged before his son intervened.

Family and Community Aftermath

His son, Lawrence (28), has taken charge of funeral arrangements. The death had deep ripple effects—the family’s matriarch in Kenya died of a heart collapse upon hearing the news .

The Kenyan diaspora in the U.S. has mobilized to support the bereaved family: hosting fundraisers, helping with funeral costs, and reconnecting family ties.

Africa Welfare Association (AWA) is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

Double Tragedy as Ex-Marine Dies in US & Mother Dies in Kenya