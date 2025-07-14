God’s Glorious Rest: The Rest Of A Life Time

THE WORD: “There remains therefore a rest to the people of God. For we which have believed do enter into rest.” Hebrews 4:9, 4:3

THE POINT: God has spoken; there remains a rest for His people. God looks out for His own. He has prepared a place for us—a place of rest. What is this place of rest? It’s the place of God’s abiding presence.

- Advertisement -

The Old Testament described this rest as a land flowing with milk and honey—a place where God abides with His people. This is indicative of God’s loving care and bountiful provision.

God’s rest was also described as a place of victory and peace . . . in spite of treacherous enemies, insurmountable obstacles, and adverse circumstances. The first rest was external, primarily physical, now it’s internal, primarily spiritual.

Jesus explained to His disciples in John 14:16-20, that while He had been with them as an external presence, He would soon be within them as an indwelling presence through His Holy Spirit.

In Matthew 11:29, Jesus described this as soul rest—inner peace and tranquility. Such is the rest that He has prepared for you!

THE APPLICATION: How do you enter into this glorious rest? By faith in Christ alone! This rest comes from God, who, after creating this marvelous universe, did rest from all His works. Before you can enter into God’s rest, you must first recognize that such a rest is only available through God. Then, you must cease from your works (fleshly efforts).

- Advertisement -

Even as God the Father finished the works of the original creation, so Jesus Christ has finished the works of the new creation. After Christ did this, He boldly declared, “It is finished!” Jesus Christ is the Source of rest for you today.

You enter His rest by faith. Simply entrust your life to the One, and only One, who has done all things well—Jesus Christ the Lord. And then, rely upon Him to live His life through you.

Once you enter into His rest, goodness and mercy will follow you all the days of your life. Sometimes it may not look good or feel good, but rest assured, it’s all God and therefore it’s all good . . . good for you! Passivity, not a chance!

You’ll most definitely be doing something, but the Source of the doing will be Christ in you, not your human efforts. When you enter into His rest, there will be a release of His Spirit in your life. Then, His good and perfect works will flow through you. Now that’s the rest of a lifetime!

THE PRAYER: “Dear God, I have become so weary. Where is the rest the Bible talks about? I realize I have been so busy working for You, that I have been unable to rest in You. You instruct me to believe so that I can rest. I believe Lord; now work through me as I rest in You.”

By Dr. Lewis Gregory: Diaspora Messenger Contributor/sourceministries.net/go/

God’s Glorious Rest: The Rest Of A Life Time