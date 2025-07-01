In Loving Memory of Irene Wanjiru Mbugua of Birmingham UK

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Ms. Irene Wanjiru Mbugua, beloved daughter of Mataara of Gatundu North.

Irene, a dedicated and hardworking caregiver, had lived in the United Kingdom for the past two years, where she was employed by a caregiving agency.

Irene lost her life in the United Kingdom while selflessly caring for a patient. She was fatally attacked by a male patient under her care—a devastating incident that has left her family, friends, and community in deep mourning.

The circumstances surrounding her death are currently under investigation by the West Midlands Police.

Irene was known for her compassion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of others. Her loss is deeply felt by all who knew and loved her.

She was the beloved sister of Baba Mbugua (formerly of Coventry) and a cherished member of the Mbugua family.

Family Contacts

– Baba Mbugua: 0745171319

– George Mbugua: 0727297219

– Evelyn Mbugua: 0712061630

We kindly ask for your prayers and support for her family during this incredibly difficult time. Further details regarding memorial services and repatriation will be shared in due course.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

