In Loving Memory of Kianstone (Kian) Macharia: Celebration of Life

It is with profound sorrow that the family of Sarah Irungu, Pauline Irungu, and Caroline

Michuki of Columbia, Maryland announces the sudden passing of their beloved son and

nephew, Kianstone (Kian) Macharia, on June 30, 2025.

Kian was a cherished brother to Kiana Angela Macharia. Nephew to Patrick Irungu of Kenya, Catherine Ogendo (Rhoda) of Delaware and grandson to Tabitha Nganga of Washington state. Kian was a young man, only 24 years old.

Please join us as we remember Kian and support the family during this difficult time.

1. Zoom meeting on July 7 th starting at 7 pm (EST). Link to Join.

2. In person meeting on Wednesday, July 9 th starting at 6:30 pm (EST) at the

Ridgely’s Run Community Center, 8400 Mission Road, Jessup, MD 20794.

3. Kian’s WhatsApp Group Invite.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 12 th , 2025. See below for details.

Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park

7250 Washington Blvd

Elkridge, MD 21075

Visitation/Viewing: 10:30 am – 11:30 am (EST)

Funeral Service: 11:30 am – 1 pm (EST)

Burial Service: 1 pm (EST)

As the family navigates this heartbreaking loss and prepares for Kian’s final farewell, we

kindly ask for your prayers and financial support. To support the family financially during

this difficult time, please use either of the following ways:

Salome Aringo (Sally)

CashApp & Zelle: (202) 250-4948 Evalyne Orwenyo (Ruby)

Zelle: (443) 630-1593

Venmo: @Ruby-Orwenyo Sarah Irungu

CashApp & Zelle: (443) 851-0294 Caroline Michuki

Mpesa: +254 722 328757

For more information, please contact:

– Pastor Mugweh: 410-236-5401

– Lydia Ndiba: 240-478-5124

– Thomas Mwaura: 410-409-9340

– Alex Mutonyi: 443-985-1633

We truly appreciate your prayers and support.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

In Loving Memory of Kianstone (Kian) Macharia: Celebration of Life