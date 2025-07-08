Invitation to Fred Matiang’i Town Hall Event in Baltimore Maryland

spot_img
Monday, July 7, 2025
Isaac Mbugua
By Isaac Mbugua
Get Ready, Kenyan Diaspora! We’re thrilled to invite you to an exclusive Town Hall Meeting with none other than Dr. Fred Matiang’i, former Interior Cabinet Secretary of Kenya on July 19, 2025!

📣 This is a rare opportunity to:
✔️ Engage in meaningful dialogue
✔️ Ask pressing questions
✔️ Gain insights from one of former Kenya’s most respected public servants

🗓 Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025
🕓 Time: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
📍 Location: Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor
300 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

🎟️ Admission is FREE — but seating is limited to the first 500 attendees on a first-come, first-served basis! Reserve your seat by providing your full name and email address.

👉 Click here to register

Come be part of this vibrant exchange of ideas with the Kenyan community in the U.S. Spread the word, bring a friend, and let’s make this a memorable evening!

Don’t miss out—secure your spot today!

